UAE: Three Indian expats die after inhaling toxic gas

In an unfortunate incident, at least three Indian expatriates recently died after inhaling toxic gas from a waste tank at the City of Lights building in Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deceased individuals are 40-year-old Ajith Vallikod and 38-year-old Rajkumar, both from Kerala, and one from Punjab.

According to a report by Kerala daily Mathrubhumi, the incident took place on Tuesday, October 22, when Ajith accidently slipped into a waste tank while cleaning, resulting in an accident involving two others who attempted to save him.

The three deceased individuals had been employed in the same company for a considerable period.

It is reported that the deceased’s bodies are currently in a private hospital in Abu Dhabi, and after the necessary procedures, they will be taken home.