UAE to continue artificial rain to beat the drought-hit summer

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) which has been suffering from drought this summer will continue to receive rain by the end of the month due to the successful operation of cloud seed.

As per the Khaleej Times, UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) official Dr Ahmed Habib explained why it was necessary to enforce cloud seed operations in the country.

“Certain parts have been covered in clouds. However, we do experience rain throughout the summer due to climate change. The eastern mountains will be affected. We have a chance of convective clouds over the Eastern region that is likely to give us rains,” Habib said.

The strategy brought heavy rain and hailstorms in some parts of the country on June 19.

Weather monitoring account Storm Centre posted several videos on Twitter showing flooding in Emirate, people enjoying the cooler temperature and gathering hail stones. They also shared videos of motorists steering through heavy rain and wind gusts while driving.

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار غزيرة بين الشويب والهير شمال العين #مركز_العاصفة

19_6_2023 pic.twitter.com/iYhhVJIona — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) June 19, 2023

Additionally, the meteorologist stated the capacity of these convective clouds to produce rain encourages them for cloud seeding.

“Cloud seeding operations can prove efficient due to the formation of the convective clouds that makes more rainfall. If any convective cloud formation happens in any part of the UAE, then we will definitely be assured of the operation of cloud seeding,” Dr Habib added.

Cloud seeding

The process of artificially encouraging a cloud to produce rain is known as cloud seeding. It began in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the 1990s, and since then, the number of annual missions has increased.

Cloud seeding is a strategy used by the UAE government to combat water challenges.

UAE is one of the first countries in the Persian Gulf region to use cloud seeding technology. Along tackling with water scarcity, scientists use cloud seeding technology to calm the hot summers.