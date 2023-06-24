UAE announces major structural changes in education system

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a significant change in its education system so that its certificates will get recognition from universities around the world.

The UAE Ministry of Education unveiled the “University Certificates Recognition” system to replace the previous “University Qualification Equivalency” system.

The updated system has removed criteria that were present in the previous system.

Conditions like the requirement for attesting degree certificates will be lifted by an updated system, which will also permit online-only degree certificates.

These include the need for attesting previous degrees, and complying with a minimum physical presence requirement of 30 days for master’s graduates and 168 days for bachelor’s graduates.

As part of our ongoing commitment to meet the aspirations of our students and provide them with the best services to support their academic journey and professional career, we are pleased to announce the "University Certificates Recognition" system that recognizes your… pic.twitter.com/GYau1SwHoa — وزارة التربية والتعليم (@MOEUAEofficial) June 21, 2023

UAE education certificate change

These updates apply to all programs, with the exception of certificates for specialized occupations, such as:

Engineering

Medicine

Law

The category of Higher Education Institution (HEI) will be included. The lower the rank of the HEI, the more conditions and requirements are applied to attain recognition.

Universities ranked from 1-200, are enough to verify the validity of the certificate.

Certificates related to certain specialisations and issued by foreign HEIs are immediately recognised once their validity is verified.

Efficiency, flexibility will and a seamless experience will be provided to students.

These efforts aim to support students and equip them with the skills necessary for a successful career in an evolving job market.