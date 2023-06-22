UAE: Check here to apply for 90-day visit visa through travel agencies

Abu Dhabi: If you are planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is good news as you can apply for a three-month visit visa even through travel agencies.

As per the Gulf News, Sirajudeen Ummer, public relations manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai, revealed that travel agencies are now able to apply for a three-month tourist visa.

“The three-month tourist visa option is inspired by the previous visa system. However recently, during the changes in the tourist visa, the stay was reduced to one month and two months,” he said.

Notable, the visa cannot be applied to those who are already in UAE. It is available only for people who are currently outside the UAE and want to visit the Emirate.

Husham Kattingeri, Outbound travel manager at Regal Tours Worldwide, informed Gulf News, visitors can apply for a one-month extension before their visa expires, and this can be done twice. Visitors will be able to add another 60 days of stay to their previous visa.

Visitors may also need to check with the travel agency itself if they can apply for a three-month visa.

“Visitors are advised not to apply for it through all travel agencies right now. Only agencies that have the required visa quota are able to apply for the three-month tourist visa,” said Kattingeri.

Here are the details

Cost of visa

The final price of the visa depends on the travel agent and the starting price is Dirhams 1,500 (Rs 33,523) and can reach up to Dirhams 2,000 (Rs 44,697) and can be extended within the country.

Who can apply?

To apply for the visa, you would need to provide the following documents to a travel agency

Recent passport-size coloured photograph

Passport copy