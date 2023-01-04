UAE tops list of powerful countries in Middle East; ranks 9th globally

The UAE scored its highest rating under the "economically influential" category at 90.9, while it scored 19.1 in the "strong army" rating.

Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 4th January 2023 11:04 pm IST
UAE ranks 1st in Middle East, 9th globally as most powerful country
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has topped the list among Middle Eastern countries and has ranked ninth globally in terms of power, according to the US News Best Countries rankings.

The ranking is based on five attributes ie: being a leader, economically influential, politically influential, strong international alliances and strong military.

US News noted how the United Arab Emirates was transformed with the discovery of oil in the 20th century.

US News also noted the popularity of the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi with tourists, despite its poor human-rights record.

The UAE rose one place from last year’s ranking.

The top 10 country rankings are as follows

RankCountry
1United States of America
2China
3Russia
4Germany
5United Kingdom
6South Korea
7France
8Japan
9UAE
10Israel

Top six Middle East countries

RankCountry
9UAE
10Israel
11Saudi Arabia
17Turkey
18Iran
23Qatar

