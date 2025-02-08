UAE: Two Indian expats win Dh 250 million in Big Ticket Draw

Two Indian expats have been announced as winners in the weekly Big Ticket draw. The lucky winners Pradeep Kuruvilla Jacob and Shanavas Kannoth Hamza each won a staggering grand prize of Dh 250 million (approximately Rs 5957817500).

Winner Shanavas Kannoth

The 58-year-old businessman Shanavas Kannoth Hamza from Chennai has been participating in Big Ticket draws since 2017. He learnt about the Big Ticket from social media and now attends every monthly drawing with a friend. The business owner intends to invest his prize money toward expanding his business operations. His winning ticket number was 091269.

“At first, I thought it was a spam call because of the international number but the moment I picked up and heard Richard’s voice, I knew it was real. The excitement I felt at that moment is indescribable—I’m still over the moon! Winning this incredible prize will allow me to invest further into my business,” said Shanavas as reported by Gulf News.

Pradeep Kuruvilla Jacob

Similarly, another lucky winner residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pradeep Kuruvilla Jacob Purchased his winning ticket number 272-050152 online. The winner expressed his joy stating, “You can imagine my happiness. I have finally won the grand prize.”

Chance to win

Customers can now experience The Big Win Contest through its thrilling spin-the-wheel game format again. Cash ticket buyers who purchase two or more tickets between February 1 and 23 will have the chance to attend the live draw on March 3, where they can win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh 20,000 to Dh 150,000.

In addition to the hefty cash prize, this February, Big Ticket is also offering two dream car draws, the Maserati Grecale draw on April 3, and the Range Rover Velar draw set for March 3.

Tickets are available at located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport and its online website. The website will show four selected participant names on March 1.



