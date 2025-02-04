UAE: Kerala security guard wins Dh 25 million in Big Ticket draw

A 38-year-old Indian expat working as a security guard in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) finally struck luck after a decade of hope and persistence. Ashik Patinharath, a native of Kerala state, won a staggering grand prize of Dh 25 million (approximately Rs 5,92,719) in the latest Big Ticket draw, making his dream a reality.

Patinharath, who has lived away from his family in Sharjah for the past 19 years, has been purchasing the Big Ticket entries solo for the past 10 years, never giving up hope.

The winner expressed his joy stating, “I am still in shock my heart dropped when I got the call. Since I wasn’t watching the live draw, it was a huge surprise,” Khaleej Times reported.

“You can imagine my happiness after 10 years, I have finally won the grand prize,” Patinharath added.

Patinharath’s main priority is to provide financial support to his family. Despite his staggering win, the man said that he would continue purchasing Big Ticket entries and encourage others to invest in these tickets. “Everyone has their moment of good fortune. If you want to shine, keep believing and keep buying Big Ticket,” he added.

Another winner

Another lucky winner, a UAE citizen named Mohamed AlZarooni won the BMW M440i. The 39-year-old Emirati IT Manager learned about the Big Ticket through a friend before stepping into his first draw attempt approximately five months ago. Luck greeted him with unexpected fortune shortly after.

“The call brought overwhelming happiness to me at that moment. I am not sure about my decision for the car as it exists between keeping it or selling it. The victory has taken me to even greater levels of excitement. My next target is to win the biggest prize available,” AlZarooni said.

AlZarooni shared that he has even attempted to convince his friends to join in, but they remained sceptical.

“Most people claim they won’t win therefore they refuse to buy lottery tickets. I explain to them that taking no chances means they will never discover the result. My advice to others is that you must continue your efforts because one day fortune will strike you,” AlZarooni added.

Chance to win

Customers can now experience The Big Win Contest through its thrilling spin-the-wheel game format again. Cash ticket buyers who purchase two or more tickets between February 1 and 23 will have the chance to attend the live draw on March 3, where they can win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh 20,000 to Dh 150,000.

The Big Ticket website will show four selected participant names on March 1.

The February draw consists of two remarkable dream car prizes that customers can win. Both draws will unfold during different months with the Maserati Grecale draw set for April 3 and the Range Rover Velar draw scheduled for March 3.

Tickets can be purchased at www.bigticket.ae or from the service desks within Zayed International Airport together with Al Ain Airport.