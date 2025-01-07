UAE: Pakistani expat wins luxury Maserati car in Big Ticket draw

The United Arab Emirates-based 48-year-old Pakistani expatriate Shakirullah Khan on Tuesday, January 7 emerged as the lucky winner of a brand new Maserati Grecale car.

Khan who works as a driving instructor in the country has been purchasing tickets consistently since 2004.

He has been living in Abu Dhabi for more than 15 years and he arrived in this city in 1999.

With ticket number 031944, the dedicated participant of the Big Ticket lottery secured the dream car prize.

His approach to selecting ticket numbers has been uniquely personal as he started selecting ticket numbers based on intuition in hopes of winning one day.

His win is part of the Big Ticket’s ongoing series of draws that continue to captivate UAE residents and expatriates alike.

Sharing the joy

Khan shared that he came to know this win when his friend called to share the news. “When I heard about the news, it was a moment I can’t even express I am overjoyed,” Khan said.

However, unlike many lottery winners, Khan’s perspective is remarkably altruistic as he plans to sell the luxurious car just to share the proceeds with his close friends who have supported him in tough times.

“I don’t want to celebrate alone. I want to see happiness on their faces, too. That’s what will truly make this win meaningful for me,” Khan told Khaleej Times.

A message of hope

Khan said that he will keep trying his luck. His message to fellow lottery participants is one of persistent hope. “Everyone has their moment of good fortune. If you want to shine, keep believing and keep buying Big Ticket,” he added.

Big ticket opportunities

