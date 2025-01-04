UAE: Indian nurse becomes overnight crorepati by winning Rs 70 cr in Big Ticket

A Bahrain-based Indian nurse became overnight crorepati by winning Dirham 30 million (Rs 70,05,91,200) in the latest Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle draw.

The winner, Manu Mohanan, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 535948 for draw number 270, which he had purchased online on December 26. He won the draw with his free ticket. Participants will receive one free ticket for every two Big Ticket coupons they purchase.

Mohanan, who is living in Bahrain from the past seven years, has been participating in the draw for more than five years.

He will share the prize money among 16 individuals who contributed to the purchase of the ticket

Manu was shocked when the hosts announced he had won Dirham 30 million during a live call, and expressed his gratitude for the win.

Big Ticket prizes for January 2025

Big Ticket’s January promotion, which offers a Dirham 25 million grand prize and much more, is making waves in 2025. During the weekly e-draws in January, one ticket holder would win Dirham 1 million per week.

The Big Win Contest is back in January as well. Those who buy two or more Big Tickets in one transaction between January 1 and 26 will be eligible to participate the grand finale live draw on February 3.

In the Big Win Contest, four contestants will compete for guaranteed cash prizes of Dirham 20,000 to Dirham 150,000.

Ticket purchases can be made online at Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.