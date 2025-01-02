Indian banker in Dubai wins Rs 2 crore in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: While number of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a 46-year-old Dubai-based Indian banker won a staggering Dirham one million (Rs 2,33,45,670) in the latest Big Ticket electronic draw.

The winner, Georgina George, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 609492 for draw number 270.

Also Read UAE-based Indian student shines with AIR 5 in CA final exam 2024

George, who hails from Indian state of Kerala, has been buying tickets every month for the past five years with her colleagues.

George initially felt disbelief and skeptical about Big Ticket host Richard’s voice, but as reality became clear, she was filled with overwhelming joy and excitement.

She plans to reinvest her winnings in her children’s higher education.

Know about Big Ticket draws

Big Ticket’s January promotion, which offers a Dirham 25 million grand prize and much more, is making waves in 2025. During the weekly e-draws in January, one ticket holder would win Dirham 1 million per week.

The Big Win Contest is back in January as well. Those who buy two or more Big Tickets in one transaction between January 1 and 26 will be eligible to participate the grand finale live draw on February 3.

Also Read Hyderabad man deceived by travel agent returns home from Saudi Arabia

In the Big Win Contest, four contestants will compete for guaranteed cash prizes of Dirham 20,000 to Dirham 150,000.

Additionally, Big Ticket is giving away two luxury cars. Win the BMW M440i in the live draw on February 3, or go for the Range Rover Velar, which will be up for grabs in the live draw on March 3.

Ticket purchases can be made online at Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.