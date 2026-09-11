UAE warning to Netanyahu absolutely accurate, former Israeli PM

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said he had no doubt that a Haaretz report alleging UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed warned Benjamin Netanyahu about a planned Hamas operation before the October 7, 2023 attack was accurate.

In a live interview with CNN journalist and international chief correspondent Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, September 10, Olmert said he had good reason to believe Netanyahu was warned before the attack, while declining to disclose the basis for his assessment.

Olmert also said he believed Egypt had warned Netanyahu before October 7 that something was coming and that Israel should take necessary precautions. He said he did not expect officials in Cairo to publicly confirm or deny such a warning.

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Also Read Netanyahu to sue Haaretz over pre-October 7 UAE warning report

According to Olmert, Israel’s failure to respond adequately was linked to what he described as arrogance and overconfidence within the government. He said Netanyahu believed Hamas could be managed through financial support and underestimated the group’s ability to launch a major attack.

Olmert said this approach contributed to the collapse of security measures that should have been in place before the assault. He pointed to Hamas fighters overrunning Israeli communities within hours, arguing that Israel had failed to prepare for such a scenario.

A Haaretz report alleges Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was warned by the UAE president about a possible Hamas attack prior to Oct 7, which Netanyahu has called “a complete lie.” Now former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert tells me, “I have a good reason to believe that this is… pic.twitter.com/AOsFmWbggB — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 10, 2026

Asked by Amanpour about the basis for his confidence in the Haaretz report, Olmert declined to provide further details. He said he might have to disclose them in court if Netanyahu challenged the newspaper’s reporting.

“Maybe one day I’ll have to say it in court,” Olmert said, adding that journalists and political figures are not always free to reveal their sources.

What the Haaretz report says

The Haaretz investigation, published on Tuesday, September 8, by Shlomi Eldar and Ruti Yuval, claimed that bin Zayed spoke to Netanyahu about 10 days before the October 7 attack.

According to the report, the approximately 45-minute conversation included a warning that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was preparing a major operation against Israel. Bin Zayed reportedly warned that the attack could cause bloodshed, destabilise the region and threaten the Abraham Accords.

The report said Netanyahu reacted calmly and assured the Emirati president that Israel was prepared for any scenario. It also claimed that Netanyahu did not brief Israel’s security chiefs about the warning.

Also Read UAE President warned Netanyahu of Hamas attack before Oct 7

Netanyahu has rejected the account and instructed his lawyers to file a libel lawsuit against Haaretz, Eldar and additional parties. In an X post on Wednesday, September 9, he said no conversation took place between him and bin Zayed before October 7 and described the report as a malicious fabrication.

הנדון: שקרים תוצרת "הארץ"



ראש הממשלה הנחה את עורכי דינו להגיש תביעת דיבה נגד עיתון השמאל ״הארץ״, שלומי אלדר וגורמים נוספים שהעלילו עלילה שקרית על ראש הממשלה שלא הייתה ולא נבראה.



בניגוד לנטען, מתחילת חודש ספטמבר ועד ה-7 באוקטובר לא התקיימה שום שיחה בין ראש הממשלה לנשיא איחוד… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 9, 2026

The UAE has not confirmed the alleged conversation. Its Foreign Ministry said it does not comment on media reports or speculation about conversations between government leaders, while adding that UAE and Israeli government entities maintain open communication channels and share relevant intelligence when necessary.

The October 7, 2023 Hamas-led surprise attack killed about 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in 251 people being taken hostage, according to Israeli figures. Israel subsequently launched a military campaign in Gaza, where more than 73,600 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.