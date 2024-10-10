UAE warns of tropical depression in Arabian Sea near western coasts of India

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Thursday, October 10, warned residents of a low-pressure system south of the Arabian Sea near the western coast of India.

This is expected to deepen into a tropical depression and move towards the central Arabian Sea on Monday, October 14, and Tuesday, October 15.

In a statement posted on X, the NCM said that the accuracy of information regarding the intensity of the situation and its path will increase after it develops.

There are two potential tracks for the expected tropical depression:

Moving west toward the central Arabian Sea and then towards the central Oman coasts

Moving west-southwest toward the central Arabian Sea and then towards Socotra.

The NCM added that tropical events often undergo many rapid and sudden changes, and that it will update on any developments on the situation.