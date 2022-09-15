UAE: Watchman, resident save 5-yr-old boy hanging from 13th floor

Abu Dhabi: A watchman and a resident, were able to save the life of a 5-year-old boy who had been hanging from the 13th floor of a building in Sharjah on Wednesday, local media reported.

Farouq Mohammad got stuck in a window while playing, and the neighbors saw him from the street. They immediately informed the police and tried to save him.

As per the media reports, the neighbors alerted emergency services and asked nearby workers to stand at the bottom of the building and have a blanket to catch the boy if he fell.

43-year-old Nepalese watchman Muhammad Rahmatullah and a resident Adel Abdul Hafeez broke open the door of the apartment and managed to grab the boy’s arm and pull him up to safety.

Sharjah Civil Defence said by the time their crews arrived to the building the boy was safe and back inside his family’s property.

Watchman, resident honoured for rescuing boy

Sharjah Police on Thursday honoured the two men who helped save a young boy.

“The honour came in appreciation of their magnanimity, their sense of security, and their heroic role in successfully dealing with the prevention of the fall of a child from a building in the emirate,” Sharjah Police said in its press release.

Major General Saif Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the men’s good behavior and quick response, and said that the force is always keen to honor those who enhance security and safety in the emirate.

The men received a certificate of good behavior and a new mobile phone for each of them.