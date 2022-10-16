UAE woman chosen among world’s top 2% scientists by ‎Stanford

Abu Dhabi: The prestigious American University of Stanford has chosen the Emirati academic Professor Badria Al-Junaibi, among the 2 per cent of the list of best scientists in the world.

In the media category, Al-Junaibi was chosen from among more than 160,000 researchers, chosen from among more than 8 million scientists considered active worldwide.

Professor Badria Al-Junaibi is a professor in the Creative Industries Department at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at UAE University.

Al-Junaibi obtained her bachelor’s degree at the United Arab Emirates University, majoring in journalism, and a master’s and doctorate from the United States, majoring in public relations and social media, with distinction, and she was honored there in 2004.

Arabic daily Al-Emarat Al-Youm quoted Al-Junaibi as saying that she “published 78 scientific papers in scientific journals in many countries, including the United States of America, Canada and Britain, in the Journal of Media Studies and Applied Journalism,” explaining that she “works as a member of the editorial board of 18 refereed scientific journals.”

Al-Junaibi received more than 33 local and international awards in the field of progress, scientific publishing, teaching and community service, including the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation Award for Arab Researchers in its 38th session for the year 2020, and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for the Distinguished Teacher category for the year 2017.

She taught many different subjects for undergraduate and graduate students, and supervised postgraduate students, in addition to providing workshops on modern techniques and methods of teaching.

The list of Stanford University American scientists includes 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields from all countries of the world.