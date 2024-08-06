UAE’s Omar Al Marzouqi qualifies for Olympic show jumping individual Final

Al Marzouqi secured the 21st ranking with a single fault and a time of 79.56 seconds.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 6th August 2024 2:05 pm IST
Omar Al Marzouqi
Omar Al Marzouqi (Photo: AFP)

Omar Al Marzouqi, the UAE’s national show jumping team rider, successfully qualified for the final stage of the individual event at the 33rd Olympic Games hosted by the French capital, Paris, running from 26th July to 11th August.

Al Marzouqi secured the 21st ranking with a single fault and a time of 79.56 seconds, He will continue competing tomorrow, Tuesday, alongside 30 other riders.

The UAE’s national team of three riders, Abdullah Al Marri, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Omar Al Marzouqi, participated in the individual show-jumping event with 75 riders.

Rider Salem Al Suwaidi started our participation in the qualifying round with 16 faults and a time of 76.42 seconds, while rider Abdullah Al Marri withdrew to preserve his horse.

