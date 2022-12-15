UAE’s Rashid Rover sent first message; first image of Earth released

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates Rashid Rover sent its first message to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Al Khawaneej, three days after its successful launch.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying UAE’s Rashid Rover – the Arab world’s first mission to the Moon – was launched on Sunday, December 11, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his Twitter account to announce MBRSC’s receipt of the message.

“From a distance of 440,000km from the surface of the Earth, the explorer Rashid just sent the first message to the space centre in Al Khawaneej,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“All the devices and systems of the explorer are working properly, and it will begin to enter the orbit of the Moon in preparation for landing during the coming months,” he added.

من على بعد 440 ألف كيلومتر من سطح الأرض .. أرسل المستكشف راشد قبل قليل أول رسالة لمركز الفضاء بالخوانيج .. جميع أجهزة وأنظمة المستكشف تعمل بشكل سليم .. وبدأ بدخول مدار القمر تمهيداً للهبوط خلال الأشهر القادمة باذن الله .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 14, 2022

The global lunar exploration company ispace announced Wednesday that it has successfully captured images and transmitted them to the Hakuto-R Mission Control Center (MCC).

An image of the Earth captured by the lander, carrying aboard the Rashid Rover to the surface of the moon, was shared on Twitter.

A image of Earth captured by the lander, carrying aboard the Rashid Rover to the surface of the Moon.#UAEtotheMoon @MBRSpaceCentre https://t.co/DonqWilBo3 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 13, 2022

“While initial checkout operations continue in ispace’s Mission Control Center (MCC), we have also received the first images taken by our lander-mounted camera! This is an image of the Earth about 19 hours after separation from the launch vehicle,” ispace said via Twitter(opens in new tab).

“What looks like a crescent moon here is actually the Earth. In the lower right, you can see a plate showing our Hakuto-R corporate partners (as of March 2022),” the company added in another tweet(opens in new tab).

While initial checkout operations continue in ispace’s Mission Control Center (MCC), we have also received the first images taken by our lander-mounted camera!



This is an image of the Earth about 19 hours after separation from the launch vehicle. pic.twitter.com/BcM6mrw1Qb — ispace (@ispace_inc) December 13, 2022

The spacecraft will take a low-energy route to the moon instead of a direct approach, as the journey takes about five months after launch, while the explorer is scheduled to land on the moon by April 2023.