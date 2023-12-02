UAPA charges dropped against students who ‘celebrated’ Australia’s WC victory

Seven students of SKUAST were booked under the UAPA

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd December 2023 9:28 pm IST
UAPA

Srinagar: The J&K government on Saturday dropped charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against seven Kashmiri students who were earlier booked under the stringent act.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The seven students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) were booked under the UAPA after they resorted to sloganeering and celebration after Australia’s victory over India in the ICC World Cup final on November 19.

Also Read
Umar Khalid’s UAPA bail plea: Case adjourned till Jan 10

The parents of the students, political leaders and civil society members had appealed to the authorities to take a lenient view, so that the careers of the students were saved.

MS Education Academy

The parents had also tendered unconditional apology on behalf of their children for their ‘misbehaviour’.

Meanwhile, after the authorities dropped the UAPA charges against them, a court in Ganderbal district granted bail to the students on Saturday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd December 2023 9:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button