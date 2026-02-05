Uber appoints Balaji Krishnamurthy as its CFO

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has appointed Indian-origin Balaji Krishnamurthy as its chief financial officer.

Krishnamurthy has been with Uber for more than six years and will assume his new role from February 16, following the resignation of the present chief financial officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah.

“Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Chief Financial Officer, will step down from his role on February 16, 2026. Balaji Krishnamurthy, currently Vice President, Strategic Finance, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on that date,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mahendra-Rajah will serve the company as a senior finance advisor reporting to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi through July 1, 2026.

“For those who don’t know Balaji, he is trusted by investors, knows Uber’s business inside and out, and is a brilliant, decisive strategist. He has worked closely with me and our management team for years, and I am thrilled for him to step up as CFO as we kick off another big year for Uber,” Khosrowshahi said.

Krishnamurthy, age 41, joined Uber in 2019 and has served in a range of leadership roles at the company, including as vice president for strategic finance since 2023.

He was head of investor relations from 2020 to 2023.

“It is an honour to step into this important role at such an important time for Uber. As the undisputed global mobility and delivery leader, and with significant cash flows, we have the opportunity to further solidify our place as a generational technology company,” Krishnamurthy said.

He will be entitled to an annual base salary of USD 600 thousand, or about Rs 5.42 crore. He will be eligible to participate in the company’s executive bonus plan.

Besides, Krishnamurthy will receive restricted stock unit awards of USD 9.37 million (about Rs 85 crore), subject to time-based and performance-based vesting conditions, an option to purchase USD 3.12 million (about Rs 28.21 crore) of the Uber’s common stock, subject to a time-based vesting condition and an additional one-time restricted stock unit award of USD 5 million or about Rs 45 crore, according to the filing.

Expressing gratitude for Mahendra-Rajah, Khosrowshahi said he has been a great partner in getting us to investment-grade status, spearheading our first share repurchase programme, and steering us through several major acquisitions.

“We all wish him the best in an exciting new opportunity that he will share more about soon,” Khosrowshahi said.