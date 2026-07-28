Uber Bike launched in Warangal; first ride free for new users

Hyderabad: Uber has launched its Uber Bike service in Warangal, Telangana.

The service is aimed at helping people with daily commuting, short-distance travel, and first- and last-mile connectivity.

For a limited period, Uber is offering the first Uber Bike ride free for all new users in the district.

Affordable travel, flexible earning

With the launch of Uber Bike, riders can book bike taxis through the Uber app for trips such as commuting to work or college, running errands, or visiting friends and family.

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The company said the new service will also create flexible earning opportunities for local drivers.

MLA welcomes Uber Bike service

Wardhannapet Assembly Constituency MLA K. R. Nagaraju welcomed the launch.

He said the service would make travel easier for residents while also generating income opportunities for local drivers.

The MLA also highlighted the importance of road safety and appreciated Uber for distributing free helmets as part of the launch.

Uber said it aims to become a trusted travel option for the residents of Warangal.