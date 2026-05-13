Uber to expand Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

He also expressed the company's willingness to set up an Uber corporate office in Bharat Future City.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th May 2026 6:00 pm IST
Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies, Inc., Dara Khosrowshahi meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills
Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies, Inc., Dara Khosrowshahi meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Uber Technologies is expanding its Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi announced after meeting Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday, May 13.

This facility will be the first office outside the United States that currently employs 600 engineers.

The Uber CEO expressed the company’s willingness to set up a corporate office in Bharat Future City and sought the Telangana government’s support in this endeavour.

Subhan Bakery

Noting that vehicle parking has emerged as a major issue in the country’s major cities, with the problem only seeming to intensify further in the future, CM Revanth advised the Uber representatives to focus on setting up multi-level parking facilities.

Responding positively, Uber representatives said they would undertake a comprehensive study on the proposal.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th May 2026 6:00 pm IST

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