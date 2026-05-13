Uber to expand Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Uber Technologies is expanding its Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi announced after meeting Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday, May 13.

This facility will be the first office outside the United States that currently employs 600 engineers.

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The Uber CEO expressed the company’s willingness to set up a corporate office in Bharat Future City and sought the Telangana government’s support in this endeavour.

Noting that vehicle parking has emerged as a major issue in the country’s major cities, with the problem only seeming to intensify further in the future, CM Revanth advised the Uber representatives to focus on setting up multi-level parking facilities.

Responding positively, Uber representatives said they would undertake a comprehensive study on the proposal.