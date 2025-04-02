Uber launches Uber for Teens in Hyderabad and other cities

Hyderabad: Transportation company Uber announced Uber for Teens for teenagers aged between 13 and 17 years, across major cities, including Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Bhubaneshwar.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 2. Through Uber for Teens, the company aims to provide safe and reliable transportation for teenagers and peace of mind for parents.

Parents can set up a teen account for their child and also track their ride by GPS tracking, real-time tracking and in-app emergency button.

Uber South India president Prabhjeet Singh acknowledged the challenges faced by teenagers and their families while taking a ride. “With Uber for Teens, we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing a service that parents can trust, and that teens will find easy and cool to use,” he said.

As per a recent survey, 72 percent of parents of teenagers said they would not allow their children to ride alone due to safety concerns, while a staggering 92 percent admitted cab rides were not reliable.

The survey further stated 63 percent of parents revealed they would rely on their own transport rather than cabs for school activities, while 61 percent after-school coaching classes.

How to book an Uber for Teens ride: