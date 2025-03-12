Uber to deploy 1,000 EVs in Indian cities

Hyderabad: Uber has partnered with Refex Green Mobility to introduce 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) across Hyderabad and several other Indian cities by 2026. This initiative aims to expand sustainable transportation options on the Uber platform.

Refex Green Mobility, a subsidiary of Chennai-based Refex Industries, operates under the brand Refex eVeelz. The EV fleet will be deployed in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Aditya Kapoor, Head of Supply and Electrification at Uber India and South Asia, stated that the collaboration will accelerate Uber’s efforts to electrify urban transportation and offer more electric ride options in multiple cities.

Sachin Navtosh Jha, Chief of Staff at Refex Group, highlighted that this partnership, along with their existing fleet of 1,300 company-owned four-wheeler EVs, will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability.