UCC in Madhya Pradesh: Minority bodies form JAC to oppose it

Bhopal: The high-level committee constituted to examine the feasibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh has submitted the final draft to the state government.

Mandatory registration of live-in relationships and a share in children’s property for both parents are among the key recommendations in the UCC draft, submitted to the state government on Monday evening, July 13.

Meanwhile, various social organisations of Muslims in Bhopal and the state have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to oppose the implementation of UCC on them as well as other minorities such as Christians and tribals.

The draft, based on the Gujarat model, includes provisions relating to marriage, maintenance, divorce and the property rights of adopted children. It makes registration of live-in relationships mandatory. If a live-in relationship is not registered, it will be considered a crime.

A major recommendation relates to succession law, under which, along with the mother, the father will also be entitled to a share in the property of a son if the latter dies. Currently, only the mother is considered eligible for a share in a deceased son’s property, which is also divided equally among the deceased’s wife and children.

In other words, the mother and father have been made a single unit for claiming a share in the property of their children.

This, according to the proposal, will help address situations in which fathers received nothing in old age following the death of a son. In effect, parents have been entitled to a share in the property of their children.

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Three-part final draft

The UCC final draft has been prepared in three parts. The first part includes the UCC committee’s recommendations, the second contains the UCC Bill and the third embodies public opinion collected at three stages, including district-level and state-level consultations, along with suggestions received through the website.

Under the proposed registration of live-in relationships, one copy of the registration will go to the concerned police station and another to the parents.

Children born out of a live-in relationship will be entitled to a share in their parents’ property even if the partners separate. If a partner deserts the woman in a live-in relationship, she may seek maintenance from the partner.

The state Cabinet will meet at Jagdishpur, formerly known as Islam Nagar, on July 19 and is likely to approve the final draft of UCC. The UCC Bill is then expected to be tabled during the Assembly session beginning July 20.

After its passage in the Assembly, it will be sent to the President for assent. The state government will then frame the rules under the new law. Madhya Pradesh will become the fourth state to implement the UCC after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam.

Muslims form Joint Action Committee to oppose UCC

Meanwhile, various social organisations of Bhopal and the state have formed a JAC, under the auspices of which a large program was organised in the state capital on July 12. Representatives and speakers of various organisations participated in this program and called the proposed law against the prevailing system and diversity of the country.

During the program, the speakers raised strong objections and said that an attempt is being made to implement the new law by talking about equality, but in it, tribals, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minorities are being completely sidelined. They said that a deliberate attempt is being made to separate the Muslim society in particular from Sharia, and this attitude of arbitrariness and stubbornness will never be tolerated.

The speakers said in an emotional manner that the Muslims of India have stayed in this country by choice, of their own free will, and their elders have also shed their blood for the country’s independence. When they did not go to a country where they had complete religious freedom at the time of partition, why would they accept to live under such restrictions in their own country today, the speakers voiced.

Addressing the important convention, former director general of police (DGP) MW Ansari said that the subject of UCC is definitely included in the guiding principles of the Constitution, but before implementing it, it is necessary to have extensive discussions and consensus-building with all communities and stakeholders. He clarified that the impact of UCC will not be limited to the Muslim society, but it can also have a profound impact on the traditions and personal laws of Christians, tribals and other communities.

Ansari advised the government that if it really wants to promote equality, then basic issues like social justice, economic inequality, employment and education should be given equal priority. During his address, the former DGP also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pushing forward the UCC for political purposes.

Addressing the meeting, Qazi Syed Anas Ali Nadvi said that the subject of UCC is not limited to marriage, divorce or inheritance, but should be considered a broader issue related to religious freedom and personal laws. India’s diversity and pluralistic traditions are its true identity; therefore, it is important to take all parties into confidence before deciding on any law.

He appealed to the people to express their views peacefully and democratically and said that all opposition will be done within the ambit of the Constitution and the law. He said that various programs will be organised in the future to increase public awareness on this subject.

Other speakers in the program have also registered their strong objections to the proposed UCC outline and discussed the strategy of holding district level meetings, drafting memorandums and conducting public awareness campaigns.

Senior advocate Syed Sajid Ali, former mayor Deepchand Yadav, international poet Vijay Tiwari, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Madhya Pradesh provincial president Mohsin Ali Khan, Touqeer Nizami, Hafiz Mujahid Ali Khan, Muhammad Mahir and Sarwat Zaidi, along with a large number of office bearers and leaders of various organisations, were present on the occasion.