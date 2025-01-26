UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on Jan 27: CM Dhami

Dehradun: The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state to implement such a law that will bring uniformity in society while ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said.

In a statement, he said all preparations to implement UCC, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials concerned, have been completed.

UCC Act notified on March 12

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act was notified on March 12, 2024, after presidential assent.

Dhami said the UCC will bring about uniformity in society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.

“The Uniform Civil Code is just an offering made by our state in the great ‘yagya’ being performed by the prime minister to make the country a developed, organized, harmonious and self-reliant nation,” he said.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said, “Under the UCC, an attempt has been made to bring uniformity in all laws related to personal civil matters that discriminate on the basis of caste, religion and gender.”

UCC on BJP’s agenda for many years

The UCC has been on the BJP’s national agenda for many years. But the party’s government in Uttarakhand became the first to take a concrete step towards implementing it just before the Lok Sabha elections last year. Now, the UCC Act of Uttarakhand might serve as a template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

Implementation of UCC was a major commitment of the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term.

The state cabinet recently approved the rules and regulations for UCC’s implementation and authorised the chief minister to decide a date for it. Dhami had ushered in the new year with a promise to implement it in January itself.

“We are celebrating 2025 as the silver jubilee year of statehood to Uttarakhand. It is going to be a year of big achievements. We have kept our promise of bringing a UCC. We will implement it in January,” Dhami said on New Year’s Day.

“The Gangotri of UCC will spring from Uttarakhand and spread to the rest of the country,” he had said.

UCC seeks to establish uniformity

The UCC seeks to establish a uniform and equal set of rules on marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance for all citizens in the state, except the scheduled tribes, irrespective of religion. It makes registration of all marriages and live-in relationships mandatory.