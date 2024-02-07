UCC unnecessary, unfair and impractical: AIMPLB spokesperson

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has strongly criticised the passage of Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly, denouncing it as unnecessary, unfair, anti-diversity, and impractical.

Dr Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesperson of AIMPLB, stated in a press release that the bill, introduced hastily for political gains, lacks merit and undermines fundamental rights.

The proposed law, covers marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships, with provisions that could adversely impact religious and cultural freedoms, he said.

He argued that existing laws, such as the Special Marriage Registration Act and Succession Act, adequately address matters of personal law without encroaching on religious beliefs.

Furthermore, Dr Ilyas contended that the proposed law contradicts constitutional provisions safeguarding religious and cultural diversity, asserting that it imposes uniformity at the expense of individual liberties. He criticised the provisions regarding inheritance, arguing that they disregard Islamic principles of property distribution based on familial responsibilities.

“First, marriage and divorce are briefly discussed, then inheritance is discussed in detail and finally, strangely enough, a new legal system for live-in relationships is presented. Such relationships will undoubtedly affect the moral values ​​of all religions,” he said.

On the provisions of banning second marriages, Dr Ilyas dismissed it as mere publicity, emphasising that such unions often serve social necessities. He warned that prohibiting second marriages could disproportionately impact women and lead to adverse social consequences.

Moreover, Dr Ilyas raised concerns about potential legal conflicts arising from the proposed law’s interaction with existing legislation, predicting a strain on judicial resources. He questioned the authority of state law to supersede federal statutes and expressed confidence that legal challenges would address inconsistencies in due course.

Dr Ilyas reiterated the board’s commitment to upholding the rights of all citizens and urged lawmakers to reconsider the proposed Uniform Civil Code in light of its implications for religious and cultural freedoms.