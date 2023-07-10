UCC will end India’s pluralism, secularism: Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the party is against the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC) as it will lead to the end of pluralism in the country.

Owaisi met chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to discuss UCC. Later while speaking to reporters, he said he has appealed to CM to oppose the proposed law.

“We informed the CM that this (UCC) is not only a Muslim issue but also a Christan issue. It is not about the tribal community in the Northeast but also from other parts of India such as Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh etc. If UCC is introduced, India’s pluralism and secularism will end which is not a good thing. PM Modi, BJP and RSS do not like pluralism,” he said.

“CM KCR has assured us that they will oppose the UCC. We will also appeal to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to oppose this,” Owaisi added.

A delegation comprising of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Telangana and representatives of religious organisations met CM KCR to discuss the Uniform Civil Code.

What is Uniform Civil Code

UCC in simple terms can be described as ‘one nation, one law’. It is a legal framework that proposes to replace personal laws of different religions regarding marriage, divorce, inheritance or succession and adoption.

It is important to note that, unlike civic and criminal laws which are the same for all citizens, UCC focuses on personal laws as they are governed by various religions.

The BJP has backed the UCC implementation since the party was formed. Late BJP leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee called out the Muslim community for its hesitation to embrace UCC. In a Parliament session, Vajpayee stated that with changing times, Islamic countries had amended personal laws, and questioned why could not it happen in India.