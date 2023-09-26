‘Udaas shadiyan’: Hyderabadis react to Bollywood’s copycat weddings

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got married in a grand pearl-themed wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24th. Parineeti, known for her unique style choices, donned a stunning pearl beige lehenga designed by the iconic Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to observe similarities between Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and that of star Alia Bhatt’s when she married Ranbir Kapoor. Not just the outfits, but the wedding photo poses, garlands, and even the overall wedding theme bore resemblance to other Bollywood actors’ nuptials like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul and many others.

This emerging trend of resemblances did not go unnoticed by the public, including Hyderabadis. The discussion gained traction after popular Hyderabadi influencer and YouTuber, Zee Aly, posted a video humorously pointing out these striking similarities in various Bollywood weddings.

The video struck a chord with many, quickly going viral on Instagram and sparking a wave of reactions from Hyderabadis.

In a humorous video clip comparing various Bollywood weddings, Zee Aly quirkily highlighted the recurring trend of similar wedding themes and poses in Bollywood weddings, drawing a parallel to the variety of paneer dishes

She says, “Paneer butter masala, paneer tikka masala, paneer lababdaar, paneer makhani, paneer dopyaza, paneer pasanda. Bhai color bhool jao chalo, photos tak same hai.” In her video, Zee Aly also made a light-hearted request to Bollywood celebrities, urging them to reintroduce the traditional and classic red bridal color for brides in weddings. Watch her video below.

Check out the reactions of Hyderabadis.

One Instagram user wrote, “Sahi bole ap… Ye aise Colour k kapde pehne… Udaas shaadi dikhri shaadi bole to chamak dhamk rehna..”

“Hamare ammi bhi nai lene dete white and black kapde,” commented another. A third comment read: “Reds, pinks, oranges, greens, kaan gaye sab colouran…. pari se bohat expectations the.. par wahi ghise pite boring colours…”

“Aur ek hasre so yaha pandit ji joke marte aur dono haste mandap pe thairke,” wrote another user.