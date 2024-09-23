Udaipur collector asks for cancellation of land allotment for madrasa

Jaipur: Udaipur district collector has written a letter to the revenue department seeking the cancellation of land allotment for a madrasa in Mavli town after the SDM sent a report on it.

Mavli SDM Mansukhram sent a report to Udaipur collector on Saturday, recommending the cancellation of the land on several grounds, including the accumulation of water on it, making it connected to a court’s judgment regarding restoration of catchment areas.

The land was allotted to Madarsa Islamiya Gausiya Anjuman in Mavli by an order issued by Udaipur collector in 2022 during the former Congress government’s rule, with Hindu organisations demanding cancellation of the allotment.

The report by the SDM also sought the cancellation of the land saying it was “controversial” as there have been “communal disputes” over it.

On the basis of the report, the collector wrote to the revenue department on Monday, seeking cancellation of the land allotment.

On Monday, Hindu organisations demonstrated against the land allotment in a rally in Mavli sub division and handed over a memorandum to the SDM to raise the demand for cancellation.

Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal said that the letter to the revenue department was written on the basis of the SDM’s report which explains the reasons why the land should be cancelled.

In the report, the SDM has mentioned that the area has a high population of Hindu families.

The SDM also said that the land has accumulated water on it and a high-tension line is passing above. The SDM had prepared the report on directions of the collector after Hindu organisations gave multiple memorandums on it.

Local BJP leader Rajesh Chaplot, who was part of Monday’s demonstrations, said that the land was allotted for a madrassa by the former Congress government without considering the reports from tehsildar.

“The then-collector had allotted the land under pressure from the Congress government. There was resentment among the Hindu communities on the land allotment to a madrassa in a Hindu dominated area,” he said.

Today’s demonstration in Mavli was attended by Chittorgarh MP and former BJP state president CP Joshi.

“I want to thank the government that the proposal to cancel the land has also been taken forward. The land allotment will certainly be cancelled,” Joshi said.

Madhavanand Bhartiya, a Hindu seer, claimed that the land allotted for the madrassa belonged to Hindus.