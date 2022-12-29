Udayanidhi will prove his abilities through performance: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said that his son, Udayanidhi Stalin, who was recently inducted as Minister in his cabinet, would prove his capabilities through his performance.

Speaking at a function in Tiruchirapalli to distribute welfare assistance to needy people, he noted that Udayanidhi Stalin, when he became a legislator for the first time in May 2021, had asked the people to judge him by his performance, and in due course of time, earned appreciation from people through his commendable performance as a legislator.

Stalin said that Udaynidhi Stalin has been conferred with the responsibilities of poverty alleviation, special programme implementation, and women’s development, adding that he would prove himself through his work in these departments.

Udayanidhi Stalin announced immediately after becoming a minister that his first aim was to make Tamil Nadu the sports hub of the country and that he would strive hard for this. He has been travelling across the state to understand issues related to sports development, programme implementation, poverty alleviation, and women’s development.

The Chief Minister earlier announced that an Olympic academy would be inaugurated in Tiruchirapalli to create an opportunity for sports persons to train for them to perform in international sports events. The upcoming Olympic academy at Tiruchirappalli is one among the four Olympic academies coming up in the state.