2 UBT MPs join Shinde’s Sena, Fadnavis calls Op Tiger successful

Mumbai: In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, at least two of six dissident Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday, June 21, confirmed their switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, raising fresh questions about Uddhav’s ability to hold the party together for future political battles.

Amid the developments in Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the “operation” has been successful, virtually acknowledging that Operation Tiger was real.

His deputy and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde said he never leaves an “operation” incomplete.

The two MPs, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, cited various reasons for crossing over to the Shinde camp, including fund crunch.

However, the common refrain was Uddhav Thackeray’s absence from the field during the recent local body polls and the defeat of the Sena (UBT) candidates.

Ashtikar, who represents the Hingoli constituency, claimed he and other members had “not gone anywhere” until June 18, but changed their mind after certain remarks were made against them, an apparent reference to party leader Sanjay Raut.

Coming forward for the first time since the rumours about ‘Operation Tiger’ started swirling around, he confirmed that he has crossed over to the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

In a video clip posted on his social media handle, Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology and “has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another”.

“The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectation, and getting their work done is my job. But I was not getting any development funds. The Rs 5 crore MPLAD fund is very limited. Considering these factors, I have taken this decision,” Ashtikar claimed.

He also alleged that despite his best efforts in the last two years, he failed to get funds for his Lok Sabha constituency.

The decision of Nimbalkar was keenly awaited after the special CBI court acquitted former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil in the 2006 murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

Suspense deepened after Uddhav Thackeray sent his two emissaries to Nimbalkar and tried to dissuade him from joining the Shinde camp.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Kailas Patil and Varun Sardesai visited Nimbalkar’s residence in Pune in the wee hours of Sunday.

“We had talks with Omraje. We conveyed Uddhav Saheb’s message. We are confident Omraje will stay with us,” Patil had told reporters.

Nimbalkar travelled from Pune to his constituency, Osmanabad (Dharashiv), where he discussed his political course with his supporters before announcing his decision in the night.

He cited the Sena (UBT)’s defeat in the local body elections and his inability to do much for the people because of being in opposition.

“We lost because we were not in power. As I am not part of the government, I couldn’t do much for the people in the last two years. Considering these factors, I have decided to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. He stood with us. I have interacted with Shinde and CM Fadnavis,” he added.

Nimbalkar said Shinde and Fadnavis made him speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I requested him to do justice for us. Later, Shinde also said that the CBI will file an appeal (against Patil’s acquittal). We don’t want a favour, but I have demanded that the verdict should be based on merit,” he told reporters.

Six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs — two-thirds of the total strength — to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Responding to queries on the split in the Sena (UBT) through “Operation Tiger”, Fadnavis said the “operation” has been successful, while Shinde said he never leaves an operation incomplete.

“The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so,” he said, blaming Uddhav for the crisis and advising him to introspect.

Shinde, who addressed a joint news conference with Fadnavis, said he didn’t conduct incomplete operations.

“Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully. We have already shown it,” he said.

When asked about the status of Operation Tiger, Shinde said, “You will get breaking news soon. The MPs are abused, and then you (Thackeray camp) want them (back). There is a chemical locha.”

Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, is carrying forward the legacy of the party founder Bal Thackeray.

“Uddhav ji did not introspect, and this is the consequence. There is no doubt in anyone’s mind now that the Shiv Sena being run by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena. Balasaheb’s bow-and-arrow symbol is with Eknath Shinde, and he is carrying forward Balasaheb’s ideology,” Fadnavis added.

Meanwhile, Thackeray signalled that he will fight back, asserting that he is leading the original and only Shiv Sena, hitting back at Amit Shah over his remark that only one Shiv Sena remains, which is headed by Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray addressed party workers in suburban Bhandup, which falls under rebel Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Patil’s Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

“I am not demoralised. This is a sin of the BJP. Shiv Sena, headed by me, is the only Shiv Sena,” he said.

Thackeray accused the BJP of trying to “steal or finish” the Shiv Sena.

“There can be just one Shiv Sena pramukh who is Bal Thackeray. An outsider cannot decide Shiv Sena pramukh. You stay in your limits,” Thackeray said, referring to Shah without naming him.

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, however, claimed that some dissident MPs are in touch with the party because they are scared of public anger in their constituencies, and talks are currently underway with at least two of them.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Rajool Patil, the daughter of rebel MP Sanjay Patil, met Thackeray and stressed that she is loyal to the party.

“I am with the party, I am with them. I will do my work with all loyalty,” she said.