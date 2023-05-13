Uddhav Thackeray should take aggressive stand now: Prakash Ambedkar

Court instructed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to take action on the pending disqualification notices

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray (Left) Prakash Ambedkar (Right)

Akola: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that Uddhav Thackeray should adopt an aggressive stand in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The court has instructed the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to take action on the pending disqualification notices against 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde group, Ambedkar noted, speaking to reporters a day after the apex court’s ruling.

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has thus got a “big weapon” from the court’s decision, and Uddhav Thackeray should take an aggressive stand now, he said.

Thackeray should insist that the Speaker deal with the issue of disqualification within the next month, Ambedkar added.

