Uddhav Thackeray’s plea to CJI: ‘Act in time and save democracy’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made a fervent appeal to the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud to act and help save democracy in the country, here on Saturday.

“If you really want to go down in history, then now is the opportunity… there’s still time before you retire – save democracy, save democracy, save democracy. Just as you talk many things outside, do it inside (the SC), the whole nation is looking up to you. Please take a decision that would make the country proud of you,” said Thackeray.

He was referring to the pending cases of the undivided Shiv Sena and the original Nationalist Congress Party which split in 2022 and 2023, respectively, awaiting the verdict of the apex court since the past few years, at his annual Dussehra Day Rally at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar west.

Recalling the frustrating experiences in his quest for justice, Thackeray said that “we are tired of knocking at the doors of justice, but they are not opening up”, and this was not any individual fight, but a struggle for the entire state.

The SS (UBT) chief this is probably the first time in the world that three CJIs have completed their tenures but the apex court could not ensure justice for his party.

“They were sent to the highest posts in a democracy, but they have not taken the required steps to save that very democracy that is in peril now. It’s a mockery of democracy. The temple of justice is supreme but the people of the country are my supreme court and we will seek justice from them,” Thackeray said.

Touching on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the CJI’s home to perform a Pooja of Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav last month, the ex-CM said that there is nothing wrong in that.

“Do worship of Lord Ganesha as we all do. But when you come to the temple of justice, you must ensure that you also make the Goddess of Justice feel proud,” added Thackeray, expressing his disappointment over the legal delays.

The SS (UBT) chief said that if the CJI decided to sit and watch as democracy is being disrobed, “then I shall talk about you only after you retire, or I will get a knock on my head even before I reach home”.

In his massive Dussehra Day rally, Thackeray also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on various grounds.

“Where is the old BJP? Today’s BJP has become a ‘hybrid’, full of traitors and thieves… they should feel ashamed to call themselves ‘Bharatiya’ and they have no regard for ‘Janata’ (masses). We shall not rest till we bury the BJP in the elections,” roared Thackeray.

Expressing his respect for Bhagwat, the RSS and its activists, the SS (UBT) supremo said that he had objections to its policies.

“Today, Bhagwat said that Hindus should unite to protect themselves… so what was the (BJP) government doing for the past 10 years? Why are Hindus still insecure in this country even after Modi was sworn-in thrice. You speak of Bangladesh but you didn’t notice what the BJP did to Maharashtra, how my government was toppled…We are fighting against this hypocritical Hindutva that discriminates among Hindus, divides them on caste lines and indulges in quotas favouritism,” said Thackeray.

Accusing the MahaYuti of indulging in corruption in the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which crashed at the Rajkot Fort (Sindhudurg, on Aug. 26) eight months after PM Modi inaugurated it, Thackeray said that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power in the Assembly polls, it would construct a temple of the Chhatrapati in each district of the state, and temples-cum-memorials in all other states.

Dwelling on the manner in which the MahaYuti regime was emptying the coffers of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government for its 1,600 decisions taken in the past few days, Thackeray issued a stern warning to the state and city bureaucracies.

“We shall carry out a full review of all the decisions taken by the Shinde government and cancel those that go against the state, and put them in jail… I want to make it clear to the bureaucracy to keep away from all this or I shall not hesitate to put such officers behind bars,” cautioned Thackeray.

Present at the rally were Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, Aditya Thackeray, Sushma Andhare, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chopra, plus other elected Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, and MLAs and MLCs, besides top leaders in the SS (UBT), women and youth, plus party workers from all over the state.