UDF claims health sector in Kerala in crisis; Assembly to discuss it

State Health Minister Veena George, agreeing to discuss the notice, said that the government has taken various steps and come out with several initiatives to improve healthcare in Kerala and to ensure no patient is left untreated.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Wednesday, January 28, moved a notice in the Assembly claiming that the health sector in the state was in crisis and sought an adjournment of scheduled business of the House for the day to discuss the issue.

State Health Minister Veena George, agreeing to discuss the notice, said that the government has taken various steps and come out with several initiatives to improve healthcare in Kerala and to ensure no patient is left untreated.

In view of the minister agreeing to discuss the notice moved by the UDF, Speaker A N Shamseer said that the discussions will be held for two hours from 12 noon onwards.

The opposition moved the notice citing a recent death of a man due to alleged lack of treatment at a government hospital at Vilappilsala here and claiming there were several instances of medical negligence reported from state-run hospitals in Kerala.

