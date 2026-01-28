Kerala Assembly observes silence on death of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Besides Pawar, five others in the aircraft also died in the crash.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2026 11:17 am IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday observed a brief silence to pay tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in an aircrash in Pune in the morning.

Besides Pawar, five others in the aircraft also died in the crash.

After the question hour ended, Speaker A N Shamseer informed the House about Pawar’s death and asked everyone to observe a brief silence.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The crash occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune‘s Baramati area, according to officials.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2026 11:17 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button