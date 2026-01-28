Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday, January 28, officials said.

The incident occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune’s Baramati area, they said.

Visuals from the site show the wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames. There were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way. The locals had rushed to the spot on seeing the helicopter crash-land.

The number of people on board is not yet confirmed.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the site. Locals are also helping the police and the relief officials in assisting the injured to the ambulances.

This incident comes after several aviation-related scares for the leader.

In October 2024, a helicopter intended to pick up his party colleague Sunil Tatkare crashed in Pune, and there have been previous instances of emergency landings in the region due to bad weather.

