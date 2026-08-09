Udupi Congress leader murder: Three shooters arrested

Udupi: Police have arrested three alleged shooters in connection with the murder of Congress leader and contractor David D’Souza in Udupi district, with the prime accused alone facing 26 criminal cases across five states, Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said on Saturday, August 8.

The arrests followed an intensive operation after D’Souza was shot dead in broad daylight in Mudrangadi on Friday. The accused have been identified as Raju, Anmol and Ziaul Wazul Sheikh. Police recovered a 9mm pistol from Raju, who allegedly fired at D’Souza.

Addressing reporters, SP Hariram Shankar said the murder was linked to a dispute over a major contract involving financial transactions estimated at ₹2-3 crore.

Also Read Skeleton of woman who lived alone found in Bengaluru house

“David D’Souza was murdered over a contractual dispute. The prime accused, Raju, allegedly shot him with a 9mm pistol. More than ₹2 lakh was transferred to Raju’s bank account in instalments before and after the murder,” Shankar said.

According to the SP, a person from North India allegedly arranged the contract killing. A police team has been sent outside the state to identify and apprehend those who allegedly paid for the murder.

Police launched a coordinated operation after receiving information that the accused were attempting to flee towards northern Karnataka. More than 500 personnel were deployed, while checks were intensified at border points, railway stations and other exit routes with assistance from railway police and the Uttara Kannada police.

The suspects had allegedly arrived in the area nearly two months ago and conducted reconnaissance before executing the murder. Police are also investigating who provided the motorcycle used in the crime. The bike was later abandoned near Ermal.

The accused allegedly had limited knowledge of each other and had used false identities while communicating.

Raju was intercepted near Ottinene in Byndoor when police stopped a bus carrying the suspects. He allegedly attacked Kapu PSI Tejaswi and opened fire while attempting to escape. Police shot him in the leg in self-defence and took him into custody. Both the officer and Raju are undergoing treatment.

The other two accused were subsequently arrested in Bhatkal and Kumta.

Police said Raju has 26 cases, including murder, assault on women and robbery, registered across Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and another state. Anmol faces eight cases in four states since 2018, while Sheikh has 12 cases involving robbery, shootouts and dacoity.

Three mobile phones and SIM cards were also seized from the accused. Police are continuing their investigation to identify other persons who allegedly assisted the shooters and those who financed the murder.