Ugadi celebrations: Govt will keep working towards golden Telangana, says KCR

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ugadi, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government will keep working towards a golden Telangana with no discrimination on any basis.

He participated in the Ugadi celebrations held at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister wished happiness and peace for everyone in the state. He expressed his happiness on a personal level for achieving the formation of Telangana.

Rao said that the dedication of the people and the work of the authorities have brought many innovations. “We (Telangana) are the leader in per capita income. Evil forces had tried to prevent Telangana’s growth, but today it is ahead of all other states in the country,” he remarked.

The chief minister added that land prices have gone up everywhere in the state and prices of realty are now worth crores. “Telangana has witnessed wonderful growth and that everyone should move even forward. We are going to guide the country, other states should learn from Telangana’s example,” he said.

Bachampally Santosh Kumara Shastri, a brahmin priest, recited the new Ugadi calendar at the celebration. The event was also attended by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and others.