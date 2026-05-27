Uganda national isolated in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola: Officials

The 28-year-old woman was placed under isolation at the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru for observation and further evaluation, the sources said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2026 11:12 am IST
A healthcare professional in blue gloves holding a syringe labeled 'Ebola' vaccine, highlighting efforts to combat Ebola outbreaks.
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New Delhi: A Uganda national with recent travel history from the East African nation has tested negative for Ebola after she was placed under isolation in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure when she reported mild symptoms of body ache, official sources said on Wednesday, May 27.

The 28-year-old woman was placed under isolation at the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru for observation and further evaluation, the sources said.

A sample was collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing, and the result has returned negative for Ebola virus disease (EVD), they said.

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“The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition now,” a source said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the evolving Ebola situation following recent EVD outbreaks reported in parts of Africa, the sources said.

In coordination with the concerned state authorities, the ministry is maintaining close surveillance and all necessary public health protocols are being followed in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, they said.

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At present, no case of EVD has been confirmed in India, they said.

The government remains vigilant and prepared, with screening and surveillance continuing at all designated points of entry and across the public health system, the sources said.

Citizens are advised not to panic, avoid spreading misinformation and to rely only on official sources for information, they said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2026 11:12 am IST

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