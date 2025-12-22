Ugandan woman held for selling drugs in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old Ugandan woman was arrested in Towlichowki in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 21, and deported back to her home country, allegedly for supplying drugs, the police said.

Juliana Victor Nabitaka, a native of Kampala in Uganda, came to India on a tourist visa in February 2024 and visited several places across the country. She stayed in Chennai for four months, Mumbai for two months, and Bengaluru for eight months, even as her visa had expired in January this year, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, said in a statement.

While touring India, she allegedly befriended foreign drug peddlers and began associating with them. Subsequently, she, too, began supplying drugs to users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the statement said.

While she was moving with a drug peddler in the Tolichowki police station limits, she was apprehended by the narcotics wing. During interrogation, Nabitaka failed to provide any proper explanation or valid documents pertaining to her stay in Hyderabad, the press release said.

Soon after, she was deported back to her home country of Uganda, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.