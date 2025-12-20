EAGLE arrests six drug peddlers from Hyderabad, Warangal

Hyderabad: Six drug peddlers were arrested, and 330 grams of ganja, 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA were seized during multiple operations conducted by Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Friday, December 19.

Operations in Warangal

In the first case, Warangal narcotics police of EAGLE Force, along with Warangal police, seized 50 grams of dry ganja and apprehended two peddlers, Reddaboina Karthik, 25, and Reddaboina Rajesh, 18, both residents of Huzurabad.

According to officials, Karthik confessed that he had been procuring ganja from 21-year-old Md Fardeen of Hanamkonda.

Based on his confession, police arrested Fardeen from Reddy Colony, Hanamkonda, and 30 grams of ganja were seized from him.

Operations in Cyberabad

In Cyberabad, the EAGLE Force, in coordination with Miyapur police, apprehended one ganja peddler named Dudukuri Akhil from Sai Anurag Colony, Miyapur and seized 250 grams of ganja.

Akhil confessed that he was procuring ganja from Ganesh, a resident of Sileru in Andhra Pradesh. The accused, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Miyapur police for further legal action.

Hyderabad operations

State Task Force of EAGLE Force, along with Masab Tank police, apprehended two drug peddlers behind Chacha Nehru Park, Masab Tank, and seized 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Singhaniya, 35 and Shranik Singhvi, 36, both residents of Malakpet.

The accused allegedly procured cocaine and MDMA through African couriers after establishing contact with an African national during a visit to Mumbai in April last year.

The drugs were delivered at secluded locations in Hyderabad against cash payments and were partly used for self-consumption, while the remainder was supplied to a limited circle of associates, including certain influential persons, while maintaining secrecy, officials said.

The case highlights the continued operation of Nigerian-origin drug syndicates based in Mumbai, using African couriers, including women, to mask the identities of kingpins and routing proceeds to Nigeria through hawala channels, posing a serious threat to public health and the national economy, the officials of EAGLE force added.

Further investigation is underway to identify end-users and other beneficiaries, who will be subjected to medical examination and drug testing, and proceeded against as per law, including referral to recognised de-addiction centres.