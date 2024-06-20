UGC-NET cancelled: NSUI members protest outside Edu minister’s house

The student leaders were seen raising slogans against the alleged corruption in the NTA and the perceived inaction by the education minister.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 2:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Fake currency notes used by members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) during their protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue being removed from the road, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Several members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI were on Thursday detained while protesting outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence here against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination.

The Union education ministry late on Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam’s integrity being compromised

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Pradhan’s residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak.

MS Education Academy

The student leaders were seen raising slogans against the alleged corruption in the NTA and the perceived inaction by the education minister.

In a symbolic display of corruption, Choudhary flung a bag full of counterfeit currency in the air and demanded an urgent probe into the matter.

The protesters also demanded an investigation into the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 2:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button