UGC notifies regulations for foreign higher education institutions in India

New Delhi: In a significant development, the University Grants Commission (UGC), exercising its powers under the UGC Act, 1956 (as amended), has notified two key regulations for foreign higher education institutions in India.

The first — ‘University Grants Commission (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions — will offer Twinning Programme, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022’ while the second is titled ‘University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023’.

Also Read UGC issues stringent anti-ragging guidelines to educational institutions

“It is for the information of the general public and all concerned stakeholders that in the exercise of its powers given under the UGC Act, 1956 (as amended); UGC has notified the University Grants Commission (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer Twinning Programme, Joint Degree, Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022 and University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023,” the UGC stated in a public notice.

The regulations mandate that No Foreign Higher Educational Institution shall offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission.

They further mandate that the HEIs shall not offer programmes under any franchise arrangement and that such programmes shall not be recognised by the UGC.

“The University Grants Commission has observed and has been informed that many HEls/colleges have entered into collaborative agreements/arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions/providers not recognised by the Commission and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled in those institutions/colleges from such foreign-based educational institutions/educational providers,” the notice read.

Any such kind of collaboration/ arrangement is not recognised by the University Grants Commission, and accordingly, the degrees issued subsequent to such collaboration/ arrangement are also not recognised by the Commission, it added.

“It has also come to the notice of UGC that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers/social media/television etc. offering degree and diploma programmes in online modes in association with some foreign universities/institutions. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme/degree shall not have UGC recognition,” the UGC notice stated.

Action will also be taken against all the defaulting EdTech companies as well as the HEls under applicable laws/rules/regulations.

“Therefore, Students/general public are advised to exercise due caution and are made aware that such courses/programmes/degrees do not have UGC recognition and that they would be doing at their own risk and consequences,” UGC stated in its notice.