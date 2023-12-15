UGC issues stringent anti-ragging guidelines to educational institutions

Hyderabad: In a recent communication, Prof. Manish R. Joshi, Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC), reiterated the importance of curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions.

The UGC, in accordance with a Supreme Court judgment has exercised its powers under section 26(1)(g) of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, to notify “Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009.”

These regulations, designed to prohibit, prevent, and eliminate ragging.

Strict enforcement of regulations

Ragging, considered a criminal offense, prompted the UGC to frame these regulations, making them mandatory for all educational institutions. Any institution found in violation of these regulations will face serious consequences, including punitive actions by the UGC.

Key Guidelines for Institutions

Educational institutions are urged to enhance their anti-ragging mechanisms, encompassing the following key measures:

Publicity: Increase awareness through various mediums about the criminal nature of ragging and the strict regulations in place. Committees and Squads: Establish Anti-Ragging committees and squads within the institution. Cell Setup: Create an Anti-Ragging Cell within the institution. CCTV Installation: Install CCTV cameras at vital points within the campus. Workshops and Seminars: Conduct Anti-Ragging workshops and seminars. Web Presence: Update all websites with complete details of nodal officers and essential anti-ragging information. Regular Interaction: Engage in regular interaction and counseling sessions with students. Inspections: Carry out surprise inspections of hostels, common areas, and facilities. Posters Display: Display Anti-Ragging posters at prominent locations. National Helpline: Promote the National Anti-Ragging Helpline – 1800-180-5522 (24×7 Toll Free) and encourage students to report incidents.

Support for students in distress

Students facing distress due to ragging-related incidents are encouraged to utilize the National Anti-Ragging Helpline or contact the UGC monitoring agency, the Centre for Youth (C4Y), in case of emergencies.

Further information

For more details regarding ragging and the regulations, institutions can visit the UGC website or contact the UGC monitoring agency at Mobile No. 09818044577 (only in case of emergency).

The UGC highlighted strict compliance with these guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of students in higher educational institutions.