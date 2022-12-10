UGC regulations will prevail in all states: Kerala Guv

New Delhi: Showing no signs of relenting, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reiterated that the UGC rules will prevail in the running of the universities, not just in Kerala, but all across the states in the country.

Khan and the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government have been at loggerheads for the past few months ever since the former put his foot down over appointment of the wife of Vijayan’s private secretary to a prime teaching post in the Kannur University.

Of late, a special assembly session is presently considering a Bill seekling to remove Governor as the chancellor in all universities in Kerala.

“The state government knows it has no jurisdiction over universities as we have an education system which is the same for all the states in the country and the UGC regulations will prevail. What’s now happening is obstacles are being created in the appointment of vice chancellors and now with the Supreme Court directive things are very clear,” said Khan while speaking to the media in Delhi on Saturday.

“My only concern is the student community should not suffer,” added Khan who said that all the vice-chancellors who have been given the chance to explane have been given time and in a day or two it will be over.

“Then I will wait for the Kerala High Court to give their verdict, and until then I will not take any decision,” said Khan.

Ever since the apex court ruled that the vice chancellor of the KTU University here was not appointed according to the UGC guidelines, all the 10 vice chancellors in Kerala have been given marching orders. However, the order has been challenged in the High Court and the verdict is expected anytime.