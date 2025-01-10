UK: Andrew Tate launches political Party, wishes to run for PM

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has launched his political party and is willing to contest for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).

Tate, a former kick-boxing professional known for his polarising views, floated the Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV) Party. Tate’s move has garnered disbelief and ridicule from people in the UK and the world over.

However, Tate insists that BRUV represents a genuine effort to “bring greatness back to Britain.” It may be recalled that US President Donald Trump’s election campaign is was also centered around a similar slogan – ‘Make American Great Again’, known as MAGA.

Tate’s announcement, while outlandish, has been compared to Donald Trump’s rise to political power journey from media ridicule to presidential triumph. Could Tate follow a similar path? Probably not. Here’s what the BRUV Party is all about

What is the Bruv Party ?

The Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV) Party is the former Kick-boxer’s self=styled political outfit. It aims to ‘disrupt’ the the UK’s political establishment and return the country to its “former glory.” Despite the grand rhetoric, the party’s policies and messaging remain vague, with much of the attention drawn to Tate’s personal brand rather than a substantive political platform. Still, the few policies Tate has outlined are enough to grab headlines—if not serious consideration.

BRUV’s policies

Tate has outlined the following objectives for his political parties with regards to education, cultural and immigration policies.

Andrew Tate aims to overhaul the UK’s education system with an aim to bring in combat sports such as wrestling and boxing which he says will be made mandatory in schools. Tate claims this policy will instil discipline, resilience, and physical fitness in young people. Critics have dismissed the idea as impractical and glorifying violence. For many, it’s hard to imagine a nation of schoolchildren suiting up for wrestling matches as part of the curriculum.

Also Read 2 men jailed for attempting to smuggle Indian migrants into UK

Andrew Tate aims to ‘restore’ the UK’s culture by replacing modern art installations in public spaces with statues and monuments of historical British figures. Tate has openly criticised contemporary art as “soulless” and “uninspiring,” arguing that it fails to evoke pride in Britain’s heritage. While the sentiment may appeal to some, the policy’s feasibility—let alone its popularity—remains questionable.

The party has very little to offer on the economic front, While Tate frequently talks about “freedom” and “opportunity,” specifics on how he would address the cost-of-living crisis, public services, or trade relationships are conspicuously absent. In short, there’s a lot of talk about “restoration” but not much about how to pay for it.

The BRUV Party aims to bring in stricter immigration policy, promising a zero-tolerance approach to illegal migration. Tate views this as essential to preserving national security and cultural identity. However, this stance mirrors populist rhetoric often criticised for oversimplifying complex issues. In a multicultural society like the UK, such policies are unlikely to gain traction outside of niche support bases.