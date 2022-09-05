UK: Liz Truss beats Sunak; becomes 3rd woman Prime Minister

In her victory speech Truss pleged to "deliver for the country."

Updated: 5th September 2022 6:33 pm IST
UK: Liz Truss beats Sunak in leadership battle, to be third female PM
UK PM elect Liz Truss

London: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was on Monday emerged victorious to become the United Kingdom’s third Prime Minister. She won the Conservative Party’s (Tory) leadership contest, defeating former Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

It is to be noted that Liz Truss and Sunak became the two leading contenders for the premiership of the UK following Boris Johnson’s exit in June this year. Truss belongs to the Conservative Party of the UK. The two other women Prime Minister’s before her were Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

In her victory speech Truss pledged to “deliver for the country.” Truss further paid respect to former PM Johnson, and said it was an honour to be elected as the Premier.

Johnson was forced out in July by a ministerial revolt over a string of scandals, just over two-and-a-half years after leading the Tories to a landslide victory at the 2019 election.

Although the Indian-origin Sunak had the most support among Conservative MPs, he has trailed Truss in opinion polls of the party grassroots.

Johnson is expected to deliver a farewell speech upon leaving office on Tuesday, before the handover of power takes place.

(With inputs from IANS)

