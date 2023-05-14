UK nurse wins Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023

Abu Dhabi: United Kingdom (UK) nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd has been awarded the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award for her work in combating genetic diabetes.

The winner was announced by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare and ceremony took place in London on International Nurses Day.

Selected from more than 52,000 applicants from 202 countries, the 60-year-old received the award thanks to her efforts to improve the diagnosis of diabetes.

Shepherd beat the competition to win the 250,000 dollars (Rs 2,05,50,125) prize.

Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said Shepherd’s dedication to her work was inspiring.

“We are honoured to announce Ms Margaret Helen Shepherd from the United Kingdom as the winner of this year’s Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. She deserves global recognition for her work,” Dr Moopen said at the ceremony.

On winning the award, Nurse Margaret said, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive the prestigious Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. As healthcare professionals, we are privileged to be able to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients, and I feel blessed to be part of such a rewarding profession.”

“This award not only recognises my personal achievements but also highlights the importance of nursing as a critical component of healthcare. Thank you to all my colleagues, mentors, and patients who have supported me throughout my career,” she added.

Congratulations to Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd for creating nursing history in London and winning the #AsterGuardians #GlobalNursingAward2023. pic.twitter.com/JmgRU4B5Pv — Aster DM Healthcare (@ASTERHealthcare) May 13, 2023

Shepherd began her nursing career in 1987 at King’s College Hospital in London, where she first worked on the diabetes ward.

She was the first specialist diabetes nurse assigned to Greenwich District Hospital and moved to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in 1995 to join the team focusing on rare genetic forms of the disease.

Shepherd set up a nationwide network of genetic diabetes nurses in the UK in 2002 to raise awareness of the unknown monogenic form of the condition.

Shepherd has also been trying to raise awareness among healthcare professionals about monogenic diabetes which is a type caused by a change in a single gene.