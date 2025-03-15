UK Parliament to honour Megastar Chiranjeevi for public service  

The felicitation ceremony, scheduled for March 19, will be led by Navendu Mishra, MP of the ruling Labour Party from Stockport, UK.

Published: 15th March 2025
Hyderabad: The House of Commons, UK Parliament, will honour Telugu cinema legend Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela for his outstanding contributions to society through cultural influence.

The felicitation ceremony, scheduled for March 19, will be led by Navendu Mishra, MP of the ruling Labour Party from Stockport, UK. Other MPs, including Sojan Joseph and Bob Blackman, will also be present.

During the event, Bridge India, a leading UK-based public policy organization, will present Chiranjeevi with the “Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership.” This is the first time the organization is conferring such an award, recognizing his impact beyond cinema, in public service and philanthropy.

Chiranjeevi has received several prestigious honors in 2024, including:
• Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.
• Guinness World Record for being the Most Prolific Actor/Dancer.
• ANR National Award, conferred by the Akkineni International Foundation in the ANR Centennial year.

Being recognized on an international platform by UK lawmakers and Bridge India marks another significant achievement in Chiranjeevi’s distinguished career.

