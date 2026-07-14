UK PM Starmer condemns terror threat to Islamic event

London: The UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) on Monday, July 13, made 12 arrests as part of investigations into an alleged extreme right-wing terrorism threat to an Islamic event in Suffolk, eastern England.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his shock as it emerged that the UK Ijtima event at Shrubland Hall in Barham concluded earlier than scheduled on Sunday following Suffolk Police safety advice.

The event, which began last Thursday and was to conclude on Monday, attracted around 15,000 attendees to an annual gathering designed for religious and spiritual reflection.

“Shocking news that Counter Terrorism Police are investigating a credible, serious threat targeted at an Islamic event in Suffolk,” said Starmer.

“Thanks to the quick action taken by police and the organisers, nobody was hurt. My message is clear: I will not tolerate any attacks on our Muslim communities, or any form of anti-Muslim hatred,” he said.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told the House of Commons that the police’s swift and effective response had “undoubtably saved lives”.

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“I know this is deeply concerning news for British Muslims. We must stand against hatred and we must unite around our shared belief in a country that is open, generous and tolerant to all our communities,” she said.

CTP said eight men were arrested and detained under Section 41 of the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000 and remain in custody. Three other men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“Sadly, this activity is a stark reminder that the threat level in the UK is at ‘severe’, so we urge the public to remain vigilant and report anything if it doesn’t look or feel right,” said Commander Helen Flanagan, head of CTP London.

Suffolk Police said it had worked with the organisers of the event “after receiving information about a possible threat made towards the event”.

“This decision was taken solely in the interests of public safety after police shared intelligence indicating a credible risk of disorder from individuals intending to travel to the area,” the organiser of the Ijtima said in a statement.

“As responsible organisers, we immediately accepted the advice of Suffolk Police and worked closely with officers to facilitate the safe and orderly departure of all attendees. The welfare of our guests, neighbouring residents and the wider community has always been our highest priority,” they said.