UK sanctions 24 Iranian officials for crackdown on protesters

Tehran: Britain on Monday said it is sanctioning 24 Iranian officials over the ongoing crackdown on protests against the death of Mahasa Amini.

The sanctions, coordinated with international partners, include Iranian communications minister Issa Zarepour as well as the chief of its cyber police, Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, and a range of political and security officials, the British foreign office said in a statement.

Speaking of the sanctions, British foreign secretary, James Cleverly said, “These sanctions target officials within the Iranian regime who are responsible for heinous human rights violations.”

The British government said that Zarepour and Majid had been sanctioned for shutting down the Internet in Iran, including disabling WhatsApp and Instagram as part of a wider clampdown on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

As per the sanctions, the asses of those charged will be frozen and they are banned from travelling. The European Union also imposed sanctions on a further 29 Iranian officials and three organizations for the crackdown, reported Reuters.